Russia barred from taking part in Eurovision Song Contest in 2022

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia will not take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday.

"The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest," it said in a press statement. The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU."

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.

Italy’s Turin will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022. The semifinals will take place on May 10 and 12 and the final will be held on May 14.