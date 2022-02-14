Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 410 million

GENEVA, February 14. /TASS/. The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 410 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.81 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

As of 20:32 Moscow time on February 14, as many as 410,565,868 novel coronavirus cases and 5,810,880 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 1,655,868 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 8,654.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (76,983,188), India (42,665,534), Brazil (27,425,743), France (21,106,470), and the United Kingdom (18,306,863).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (910,982), Brazil (638,048), India (509,011), Russia (340,931), and Mexico (312,697).