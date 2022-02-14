{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 410 million

The number of fatalities has exceeded 5.81 million

GENEVA, February 14. /TASS/. The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 410 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.81 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

As of 20:32 Moscow time on February 14, as many as 410,565,868 novel coronavirus cases and 5,810,880 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 1,655,868 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 8,654.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (76,983,188), India (42,665,534), Brazil (27,425,743), France (21,106,470), and the United Kingdom (18,306,863).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (910,982), Brazil (638,048), India (509,011), Russia (340,931), and Mexico (312,697).

WMO Secretary General warns climate change will trigger more crises
According to Petteri Taalas, some countries in the world suffer from severe droughts, which lead to socio-economic crises and political crises
Donetsk leader sees possibility of requesting Russian help
Pushilin added that, according to the DPR intelligence, hundreds of Polish and US mercenaries are arriving at the line of contact
Russia under media attack aimed at discrediting security guarantees - Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry said that in late 2021 and early 2022, the global information space witnessed a media campaign of unprecedented scope and sophistication
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Russia implementing gas contacts with Austria in good faith — economy minister
According to the Austrian minister, Austria has enough of gas supplied from Russia because, unlike Germany, it has long-term contracts
Biden-Putin phone call ends
The White House has not provided any details of the conversation yet
Ukraine asks Russia to give explanations within 48 hours on ‘military activity’ on border
It was added that "in case of absence of a reply or its insufficiency/irrelevance, Ukraine will address Russia, as well as other participating states of the Vienna Document, in order to convene an extraordinary meeting where Russia will have to provide explanations"
Artillery troops bombard illegal armed gangs in Russia-Belarus joint military drills
Kiev requests meeting with Russia and Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours
US military attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry over submarine incident
Virginia-class US nuclear-powered submarine was detected on Saturday morning near the Pacific Fleet’s drills near Urup Island of the Kuril Chain
Reports of explosion in Donetsk not confirmed
The situation is calm in Donetsk, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic says
Moscow can’t accept collective EU, NATO response to message on indivisibility of security
Russia is waiting for a detailed response from each side, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed
Ukrainian intelligence, military prepare provocations in Donbass — intelligence head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian preparations are going "full steam ahead" and they cannot be hidden
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Situation in Europe becomes increasingly tense, and Russia not to blame — Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister expressed hope that it would be possible to discuss the "pressing issues on reduction of these tensions" during the meeting with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace
Blinken speaks to Lavrov about possible diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis - State Dept
According to the document, Blinken "made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions"
Ukraine’s army getting prepared to sending assault force to LPR - LPR official
The situation in Donbass deteriorated dramatically on January 9, when Ukrainian troops resumed shelling along the entire contact line after a lengthy ceasefire
Putin-Biden phone talk scheduled for Saturday, February 12 — Kremlin spokesman
The request was preceded by a letter from the US side
The West does not need cause for sanctions against Russia - Foreign Ministry
Russia has already been living for a decade in the phase of active sanctions, while there were indirect sanctions before, concealed as lists, threats of stop lists and pinpoint sequestration, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
US propaganda campaign on ‘Russian aggression’ against Ukraine is provocative - Lavrov
The minister stressed that the propaganda crusade on ‘Russia’s aggression’ against Ukraine unleashed by the United States and its allies pursued provocative goals
Moscow to react soon to West’s response on security proposals, says Kremlin aide
The two presidents agreed that Moscow will carefully study the views that Biden expressed
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
West’s response in case of Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine will be severe — Blinken
If Moscow chooses the path of aggression and further invades Ukraine, the response of the United States and our allies will be swift, US Secretary of State said
French figure skaters set new world record in rhythm dance at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed a new world record with a score of 90.83
Biden-Putin phone call started at 7:04 pm Moscow time — White House
The US president is at the Camp David residence in Maryland for the conversation
Foreign Ministry knows better how Truss’ geography blunder may affect talks — Kremlin
Earlier, Liz Truss said that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions
Russian defense chief discusses security issues with US counterpart
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the security issues of mutual interest were touched upon"
Europe losing in political, economic confrontation with Moscow - Polish premier
Faced with a growing Russian threat, European governments have largely reacted passively, Mateusz Morawiecki stressed
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Russia hands note to US military attache over submarine incident near Kuril Islands
The representative of the US Department of Defense was informed that the US submarine’s actions are assessed as a blatant violation of international law
Probability of hostilities outbreak between Russia and Ukraine extremely low - expert
Russian leaders confirm absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine at all levels during several months, head of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov added
Putin discussed Ukraine with Macron, Biden
The Russian leader reminded his counterparts that the West does not do enough to force Ukraine to perform the Minsk Agreements
US submarine detected by anti-sub aircraft, Pacific fleet submarine - source
According to the source, the submarine’s coordinates were transmitted to the group of warships led by the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, with the Russian multi-purpose ship undertaking all the necessary actions on the protection of Russia’s state border
Brazil’s president names priority areas of cooperation with Russia
Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow is planned for February 15-17
Macron’s phone call with Putin about Ukraine lasted 1 hour 40 minutes, Elysee Palace says
According to an AFP source in the French president’s administration, "the conversation focused on prospects for reducing tensions in the crisis around Ukraine"
Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16 - paper
According to Politico, the US leader told his counterparts that, in US opinion, the ‘invasion’ could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber attacks
Kiev mayor approves evacuation plan for Ukrainian capital
City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature, Vitaly Klichko noted
US instructs NATO countries to procrastinate on Donbass talks — Russian official
On Thursday, the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers held nine hours of talks in Berlin which failed to produce a joint document
Ukrainian MP reports possible suspension of air service over Ukraine on Monday
According to him, the owners of leased planes are already forbidding their aircraft to enter Ukraine’s air space
Russia to optimize its diplomatic staff in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
"We want to highlight that our embassy and consulates will keep performing their basic functions," the Maria Zakharova says
Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADA launches probe in regard to Valieva’s assisting staff
Earlier, the ITA announced that a test taken from Kamila Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships turned out to be positive
Zelensky asks for proof of invasion of Ukraine allegedly planned for February 16
In addition, he said that there is too much information on the subject in the public space
Putin tells Macron there is no substantive response to Russian security guarantees
The conversation was requested by Paris
"Appropriate means" used against US submarine in Russian waters — defense ministry
A nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the US Navy defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Biden, Putin agree for US, Russia to maintain contact - US official
The two presidents agreed that our teams will stay engaged in the days ahead, a senior US administration official said
Russia’s deputy UN envoy sees possibility of US invading Ukraine
Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning, Dmitry Polyansky noted
Rally in Russia’s support held in front of Russia’s embassy in Slovakia
According to Zhitnyuk, about 100 activists took part in the rally
Ukraine sending S-300 battalion to Donbass to gear up for offensive, says DPR brass
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Lavrov says US, NATO’s reaction to security initiatives ignores Russia’s key demands
Lavrov also reminded Blinken that the actions violating the commitments of indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic region undertaken at the highest level were inadmissible
Russian, Belarusian fighters intercept intruder aircraft in joint military drills
The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20
US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters, the Pentagon says
There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters, US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told
