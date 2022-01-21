Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron proven and obvious — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the new omicron coronavirus variant has been proven and obvious, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There is a certain percentage, no more than 5-6%, of those who get sick after vaccination. But in general, the effectiveness, specifically of Sputnik V against Omicron has been proven, and it is obvious," Peskov said.

He also called wrong the arguments that Sputnik V supposedly would not protect against the virus, but would make it easier to endure the disease.

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 49,513 over the past day to 10,987,774, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported earlier on Friday. The growth rate was the highest since the onset of the pandemic, standing at 0.45%. As many as 9,136 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, 0.34% less than a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 40 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased.