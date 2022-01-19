World’s oldest man dies at 112 - Guinness World Records

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The world’s oldest man, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia from Spain, has died at the age of 112, Guinness Book of Records said in a statement.

"Guinness World Records are saddened to hear that Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia (Spain) has passed away at his house at the age of 112 years and 341 days," the statement reads.

According to Guinness World Records, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia was declared the oldest living man in the world at the age of 112 years and 211 days in September 2021.

According to the statement, because of his short height (1.50 m), Saturnino "avoided being enlisted into the 1936 Spanish Civil War and, instead, established a flourishing shoemaker business." Santurino and his wife Antonina had seven daughters, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grand children.