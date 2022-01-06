COVID immunity declines in several Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Indicators of herd immunity to coronavirus in several Russian regions decreased since revaccination was not carried out there on time, the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus announced on Thursday.

"Indicators of herd immunity have slightly decreased in a number of regions due to the fact that revaccination was not carried out there on time," the headquarters said.

In this regard, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the headquarters, called on the heads of the regions to pay special attention not only to vaccination but also to timely revaccination.