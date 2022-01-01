On January 1, Russians buy clothes, gadgets, children’s goods most often

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Women’s clothes, electronic gadgets and children’s goods are the three types of products that Russians buy more often than anything else on January 1, as follows from Yula bulletin board statistics, obtained by TASS.

According to the survey, on this day customers most often look for real estate (17%), women’s clothes (8%), and automotive spare parts and accessories (5%). The largest number of purchases, though, is made in such segments as women’s clothes (15%), gadgets (10%), children’s goods (9%), household goods and items for countryside life (8%), and goods for hobbies and entertainment (5%). The Yula bulletin board’s conclusions are based on users’ actions taken on January 1, 2021 in relation to 15 million adds.

The sellers’ activity on January peaks in daytime. Between 12:00 and 18:00 about 43% businesses reply to customers. In the morning the activity is slack and tends to ease in the evening. About 29% of retailers respond to customers before 12:00 and 28% after 18:00.

In the services segment the "health and beauty" category topped the demand on January 1, 2021, with one in three users showing interest in such services. Logistic services placed second with 14% and automobile services, third with 13%. Equipment repairs and house repairs and building services were less popular - 11% and 10% respectively.

The Yula bulletin board was created in the social network VKontake in 2015. It helps find and offer goods in accordance with the customer’s geolocation and interests. Currently the audience of this resource in Russia exceeds 33 million.