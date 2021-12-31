Thanks to citizens Russia went through 2021 hardships with dignity, Putin says

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. Russia went through all hardships of 2021 with dignity and the main credit for it goes to the country’s citizens, President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year address.

"Of course, there are still a lot of unsolved problems, but we went through this year with dignity. The main credit for it goes to you, the citizens of Russia. This is the result of your hard work. Everyone tried to fulfill his duty, to do not only what is in their power, but also much more, to help those who find it especially difficult. My heartfelt thanks to all of you," the President said.

"We overcame all the difficulties of the outgoing year together, protected those who found themselves in a difficult situation, first of all supported the people of the older generations and families where children are growing, they are the future of Russia," he added.

"We firmly and consistently defended our national interests, the security of the country and citizens. We restored the economy in a short time and we are now embarking on implementation of strategic development goals in many areas," the Russian leader stressed.