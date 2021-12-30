Google facing new fine for refusal to delete prohibited content — court

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Google can face one more fine up to 5 mln rubles ($66,600) due to the refusal to delete links to websites with prohibited information in search results, the 442nd Justice of the Court Section of Moscow’s Tagansky District told TASS.

"The court received the protocol prepared in respect of Google under Part 2.1, Art. 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (repeated failure of the search engine operator to perform the responsibility of terminating on the Russian territory provision of results upon requests of data regarding information resources with restricted access on the Russian territory). The fine up to 5 mln rubles is provided under this Article," the Court said.

The court session on this matter will be held on January 17 of the next year.