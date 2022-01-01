‘Vaccine’ and ‘vaccination’ top list of trending words on social media in 2021

MOSCOW, January 1. / TASS /. ‘Vaccine’ and ‘vaccination’ have topped the list of the most popular words used in social media this year, the Medialogia information and analytical system told TASS.

The words ‘vaccine’ or ‘vaccination’ were used 63.72 mln times during the current year. Second place goes to ‘bitcoin’ or ‘cryptocurrency’ with 19.59 mln references, while the word ‘pandemic’ was ranked third, having been used 19.58 mln times.

The top 10 list also includes the words ‘dose’ (used 17.14 mln times), ‘immunity’ (13.58 mln), ‘Sputnik’ (13.55 mln), ‘QR code’ (12.05 mln), ‘quarantine’ (11.07 mln), ‘migrant’ (9.44 mln) and ‘Olympics’ (6.14 mln).

According to Medialogia, the rating was based on the number of messages on social media. Experts pored over messages on Twitter, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram and TikTok as well as on Russian-language forums and blogs. The survey was conducted from January 1 to December 23, 2021.

Medialogia is an independent Russian media and social media research company, specializing in real-time media analysis.