MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Introduction of digital passports all over Russia is planned immediately after testing in pilot regions, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will launch in these [pilot regions - TASS] and then we will immediately start implementation across the country," the Minister said.

It was reported earlier the Russian government selected Tatarstan, Moscow, and the Moscow Region as three pilot regions for digital passport rollout.