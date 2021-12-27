Putin congratulates Philippe de Gaulle on 100th birthday

PARIS, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to Philippe de Gaulle, a veteran of the Resistance and the son of former French President Charles de Gaulle, to congratulate him on his 100th birthday.

"I’d like to express admiration with the courage and heroism that you showed during the fight against Nazi invaders and appreciation of your good feelings toward our country," Putin said in the letter that was handed in by the Russian ambassador in France.

Putin also expressed gratitude for a book about Charles de Gaulle that he had been given before. President de Gaulle’s grandson Pierre accepted the congratulations on behalf of the family.