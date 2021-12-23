Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases — crisis center

/MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,667 to 10,318,650 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

In particular, 2,198 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 601 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 593 in the Perm region, 584 in the Sverdlovsk region and 561 in the Irkutsk region.

There are currently 878,213 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,002 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 18.

The daily number of coronavirus fatalities has been below 1,100 for a week. The total death toll has reached 301,271.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.92% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 55 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 38 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 31 in the Voronezh region and 29 in the Sverdlovsk region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 41,645 to 9,139,166 in the past 24 hours. Daily recoveries were above 40,000 for the third consecutive day.

According to data from the crisis center, 88.6% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,633 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,159 in the Voronezh region, 1,026 in the Chelyabinsk region, 1,023 in the Samara region and 1,004 in the Rostov region.