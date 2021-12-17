Gamaleya Center has technologies for developing vaccines if new COVID-19 strains emerge

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has the technologies for developing vaccines against new coronavirus strains that will protect against all antigens, the Center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

"If simultaneously a lot of antigen strains appear circulating among the population, even in this case we have the developed technologies that are already now being tested on other subjects at the level of clinical trials but that can be immediately switched to the coronavirus if several antigen variants circulate at once," he said at a briefing.

The vaccine developer noted that RNA-containing viruses change very rapidly so it is necessary to have technologies that allow to switch from one antigen variant to another.