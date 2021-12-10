Sputnik V approval by WHO will speed up Russian certificates recognition in EU — minister

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The approval of Sputnik V vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO) will accelerate the recognition of Russian vaccination certificates by European countries, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Made in Russia international export forum.

"Of course, it will (accelerate the recognition of Russian certificates - TASS), if this is approved by WHO, everyone is part of this organization, right? Today we sign bilateral agreements with each country on the mutual recognition of vaccinated people in order to ensure greater and better mobility of the citizens of our country," the minister said.

Earlier this month Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department, said that his ministry expects that the World Health Organization (WHO) will approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in first half of the next year.

According to the diplomat, there is "only technical paperwork left to approve the vaccine." "It means that business circles can go abroad more calmly knowing that our vaccine is approved not only by 71 countries. I hope that it will be recognized globally, and then the barriers that unfortunately exist at present will be eliminated," he added.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide. To date, the jab has been certified in 71 countries.