Russia detects 30,752 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 13 — crisis center

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia has registered 30,752 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,895,597 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, the increase is the lowest since October 13, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,209 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,854 new infections in the Moscow Region and 766 infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 752 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 701 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 1,008,707 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,004 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,573 a day before to 1,971,951.

The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.15%, the latest data show.

Ninety coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-four a day before, with fatalities totaling 34,943 in the Russian capital (1.77% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 3,007 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,798,947. Currently, 138,061 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,179, compared to 1,182 the day before. In all, 284,823 patients died of the infection. Thus, the number of fatalities has not been surpassing 1,200 per day for three days in a row.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.88%.

Over the past 24 hours, 54 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 49 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 47 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, 39 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 37 fatalities were recorded in the Volgograd Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,976. In all, 8,602,067 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 86.9% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,527 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,245 patients - in the Moscow Region, 2,113 patients - in the Altai Region, 895 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 886 patients were discharged in the Krasnodar Region.