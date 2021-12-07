Putin-Biden conversation was businesslike, but jokes were also heard - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Tuesday's conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden was businesslike, but jokes and pleasantries were also heard, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The conversation lasted two hours, we noted down the time. The president were talking for two hours precisely, it was held in the format of a closed video conference," Ushakov said.

"The conversation was quite frank and businesslike, but, at the same time, there were jokes and exchange of pleasantries as well. [It was] a normal conversation between two serious leaders, when serious questions are being discussed, and sensitive <…> issues are raised," the aide to the Russian president said.

In his words, "several jokes" were made by the US and the Russian leaders.

The Kremlin official added that "wise people" know how to make a long phrase or idea a short one by turning it into a joke.