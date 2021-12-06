Russia, India to continue to encourage cultural exchanges, says statement

NEW DELHI, December 6./TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi intend to continue efforts towards strengthening and expanding cultural exchanges between Russia and India, says a joint statement adopted after a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The sides "agreed to continue their efforts in promoting educational linkages between universities and educational institutions," the statement said. "The Sides also agreed for organizing exchange programs for their diplomats at the respective training institutes under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," it went on to say.

"Both Sides agreed to continue their joint efforts in promoting Russian language in India and Hindi in Russia comprehensively, including by developing contacts between relevant educational institutions," it added.

Besides, Russia and India agreed "to continue the mutually beneficial practice of reciprocally holding cultural and film festivals".