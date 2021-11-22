COVID pandemic to end when 75% have enough antibodies — Gamaleya Center’s chief

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The COVID pandemic will end when 70-75% of the population have enough antibodies, so the pace of vaccination must be stepped up 3-4 times, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"The epidemic process will end when 70-75% of the population have been vaccinated. And not just vaccinated, but have enough antibodies. To achieve such parameters the pace of the vaccination must be stepped up 3-4 times," he said, adding that this level should be reached within four to five months.

According to the latest statistics, around 257.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 9,366,839 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,053,643 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 265,336 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.