Putin to inform of his revaccination against COVID-19, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will himself inform of his decision to get revaccinated against coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"No, he will tell about it when [he makes] the decision," the Kremlin official said in response to a question on whether any information appeared on the date of the president’s revaccination.

Earlier, the Kremlin representative explained that Putin retained high antibody titers after inoculation against coronavirus and will get revaccinated on doctors’ recommendations.

The Russian head of state got inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the spring. The president received the first component on March 23 and the second component on April 14. During his Direct Line with Russians he revealed that he was vaccinated with Sputnik V.