Russia's new daily coronavirus cases remain above 30,000 for a month - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 38,823 to 9,070,674 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. Russia's new coronavirus cases have been above 30,000 every day for a month.

The country's coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.43%. In particular, 3,144 new patients were identified in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,955 in the Moscow region, 1,792 in the Samara region, 851 in Crimea and 782 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,030,703 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 1,219 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,241 the day before. The total coronavirus death toll has climbed to 255,386. According to data from the crisis center, 2.82% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 80 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 59 in the Moscow region, 49 in the Krasnodar region, 44 in the Stavropol region and 40 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 29,821 to 7,784,585 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 85.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,551 recoveries were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,575 in St. Petersburg, 968 in the Samara region, 847 in Crimea and 691 in the Krasnoyarsk region.