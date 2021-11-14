Residents of big cities, hard-to-reach areas actively partaking in Russian census online

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Residents of big cities and hard-to-reach areas, as well as young people, are partaking in Russia's national population census online more actively than others, the Federal State Statistics Service said in a statement.

"Residents of big cities and young people are the ones who are taking part in the population census online in the most active way. At the same time, the share of those partaking in the census online is high in some hard-to-reach areas of the country. In particular, about 30% of those living in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous regions have completed census forms online," the statement reads.

According to the statistics service, the trend shows that the country's people are ready to interact with the government through digital means. As of November 10, more than 24 mln people filled out online census forms on the Gosuslugi public services website. The statistics service added that November 14 was the last day to take part in the all-Russia population census.

Russia's national population census is being held from October 15 to November 14, 2021. Traditional survey methods have been supplemented with the option of independently filling out an electronic census form on the public services portal. In addition, the public has the opportunity to get interviewed by census takers at My Documents centers that provide government and municipal services. The results of the first phase of the census will be made public by May 31, 2022, and the results of the second phase will be released by December 31, 2022.