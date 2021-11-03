Establishing international Mendeleev Prize major victory for Russia, head of RAS says

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The establishment and the first presentation of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences is a major victory for Russia in the current complex geopolitical situation, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Alexander Sergeyev told TASS.

"Establishing the prize, its recognition by UNESCO and the first presentation - this is a major victory for Russia in today’s complex geopolitical conditions when we initiated [it] and succeeded in turning this prize into a reality. Our next goal is to raise the prestige of the award with time to the level of the Nobel [Prize]. I hope that the prize fund will also grow with time," he said.

The first UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences was awarded to Russian physicist Yuri Oganessian and Italian chemist Vincenzo Balzani.