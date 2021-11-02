Question over certificates for persons vaccinated with Sputnik V almost settled in Italy

ROME, November 2. /TASS/. Consideration of the issue of COVID certificates for persons vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine is at the final stage, a source in the Italian government told TASS on Tuesday.

"The possibility of recognizing Sputnik V in terms of issuing a green pass after [an additional] dose of the mRNA-based vaccine is being assessed," the source said. He pointed out that the dossier was under review by the national regulator, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). However, he did not specify in which country the additional dose was to be made.

The only two mRNA-based jabs currently in use are from Pfizer and Moderna, both from the US. The Sputnik V is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.

The possibility of issuing certificates to persons vaccinated with Sputnik V was for the first time conceded by spokesperson of the Italian Health Ministry about a month ago. Such a decision focuses primarily on persons vaccinated in Russia and other countries where the Russian jab is used.