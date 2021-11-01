Imagine Dragons to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg arenas in 2022, says agency

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Imagine Dragons, an American rock band, will return to Russia in the summer of 2022 to play arena concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, a representative of the Pop Farm concert agency told TASS on Monday.

"Imagine Dragons, the top stars of arena indie-rock of the last decade, will perform at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 5, 2022 and at the Gazprom arena in St. Petersburg on June 7, 2022. The Las Vegas quartet’s world tour in support of their fifth album "Mercury-Act1" released in September kicks off in late May and will run along the biggest venues of Europe with stops at landmark festivals," the concert agency said.

The band’s latest album was produced by Rick Rubin.

The first singles of the new album — Follow You and Cutthroat — topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

While on tour, the musicians will also play their acclaimed hits such as Believer, Thunder and Radioactive, which were included in Billboard's Best Rock Songs of the Decade.

Imagine Dragons was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas by vocalist Dan Reynolds. The current lineup also includes bassist and keyboardist Ben McKee, guitarist Wayne Sermon and drummer Daniel Platzman.

The band’s first album Night Visions was released in 2012 and reached number two on the authoritative Billboard 200 chart. In 2014, Imagine Dragons won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance.