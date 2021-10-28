Russia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate significantly grown, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 28. / TASS /. The pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Russia has significantly increased during the last period, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The vaccination rate has surged, thank God. I would like to hope that such a tendency will remain after the non-working days. Currently, the level of vaccination has increased significantly, which is good for all of us," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On January 18, Russia launched mass vaccination against COVID-19 among the adult population. The country has already registered some five coronavirus jabs: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light and EpiVacCorona-N.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared paid non-working days from October 30 to November 7, 2021. After that, the government decided to resume the lending to affected industries with an annual interest rate of 3% as well as to introduce lump-sum payments amounting to minimum wage per employee.