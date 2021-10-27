Russia to weigh legal options in fight to return Scythian Gold, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow will have to carefully evaluate further legal options in the Scythian Gold case, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on October 26 that the Scythian Gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine as it was "part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian State" and belonged "to the public part of the State Museum Fund of Ukraine." Russia announced plans to file a cassation appeal against the court's decision.

"As for the Scythian Gold collection, there is a need to carefully evaluate further legal options for protecting our interests and then carry out possible legal procedures to continue the process," Peskov pointed out.

Crimea’s struggle to return Scythian Gold

The Scythian Gold collection of over 2,000 items was on display at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam between February and August 2014. After the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the collection’s handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine based on Dutch laws and international regulations. In March 2017, Crimea’s museums launched an appeal to fight the decision. In March 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal reversed the district court’s ruling but did not make a decision on the collection's ownership.