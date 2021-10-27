Russians tend to purchase more vaccination-related services, experts say

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The amount of vaccination-related services that Russians purchased in October exceeds the amount recorded in September by 68%, the Check Index analytical outlet said.

"In the first 20 days of October, Russians purchased 68% more vaccination-related services than in the same period in September. This kind of purchases rose by 425% since mid-summer," experts pointed out. These services include medical examination and vaccine injection, while vaccines are free. Most people purchased services involving the Sputnik Light vaccine and the first dose of Sputnik V. Average purchase size stands at about 1,100 rubles ($15.8) across Russia and at 1,250 rubles ($18) in Moscow.

"In October, demand for paid vaccination-related services is growing with every week. For instance, such purchases tripled last week compared to the week before. As the coronavirus situation is deteriorating, consumer demand in this sector points to people's desire to avoid lines and ensure medical observation before and after vaccination," experts explained.

Check Index is part of Platform OFD, the largest operator of fiscal data in Russia.