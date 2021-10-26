Tanya Mezhentseva to represent Russia at Junior Eurovision 2021

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Tanya Mezhentseva will represent Russia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Paris in December.

She won the national qualification contest with a song Mon Ami on Tuesday.

Tanya Mezhentseva already represented Russia at this contest in 2019 in duet with Denberel Oorzhak. They took the 13th place.

More than 500 applications for representing Russia at the song contest were filed and 12 participants made it to the final.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 2003. Competitors are aged from 9 to 14 on the day of the contest.

Russia’s Polina Bogusevich, who was 14 years old, won the contest in 2017, with 188 points.

This year, the contest is planned to be held offline in Paris on December 19. Nineteen countries will take part.