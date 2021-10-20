A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan

SANYA, October 20. /TASS/. The Institute for International Education Programs has officially begun work at the Lian Experimental Zone for International Education and Innovation in Hainan’s Lingshui County, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the project will provide 86 students with a one semester internship. Among the pupils who study there is He Ye, a postgraduate from the Beijing Sports University. She had interned in the USA during her undergraduate studies and planned to study abroad for her master's degree. However, because of the pandemic, she changed her mind and decided to study in China.

“Shino-foreign cooperative education projects have now appeared in Hainan, so there is no longer any need to go abroad to receive international education. This is a great opportunity,” He Ye said.

This cooperative educational program was created by Beijing Sport University together with University of Alberta in Edmond, Canada. According to the Hainan Daily, four teachers from Canada are already completing the paperwork for the program and plan to arrive in Hainan in late October.

About the project

Construction of the Lian Experimental Zone for International Education and Innovation in Lingshui County began in September 2020 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. Its area is about 12.72 square kilometers and is in the southeastern part of Hainan Island. The key goal of the project is to create a platform for cooperation between Chinese and foreign universities, top-notch educational services, develop innovations in the field of education, as well as draw foreign universities to manage local educational institutions.

Currently there are eight Chinese institutions of higher education participating in this educational project, including Beijing University, Beijing Sports University, China Communication University (Beijing), Nankai University (Tianjin), Southeast University (Nanjing) and Central National University (Wuhan). Their foreign partners consist of 12 universities, including Coventry University and University of Glasgow (UK), University of Alberta (Canada), Rutgers University, Rice University and University of Michigan (USA).

The campus is home to educational institutions and various common use infrastructure including a library, academic buildings and a stadium.

