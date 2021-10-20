Russian space agency chief praises quality of footage made by film crew aboard ISS

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Videos, recorded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) by a film crew that travelled to space earlier this month, are of excellent quality, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

In his Telegram channel, Rogozin posted a video, showing Roscosmos and Channel One specialists waiting for extraction of "precious memory cards" containing footage recorded aboard the International Space Station by film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild.

According to Rogozin, the quality of videos was checked immediately. "It [the quality] is excellent," he said.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned from the ISS on Sunday aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which landed in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days onboard the ISS. They were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.