Emergence of another novel coronavirus strain unlikely in near future — expert

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The pace of emergence of new novel coronavirus strains has reduced, so a new mutation should not be expected in the near future, virologist Alexander Lukashev, an associate member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Monday.

"At the moment all of the viruses that are in circulation around the world are delta viruses. On the one hand, this is very bad, because it is more contagious and hits both vaccinated people and those who have already had the disease already. On the other hand, it has phased out all other variants and it is possible to say with cautious optimism and that the new strains have begun to emerge at a lower pace. In the future this is quite possible, though," he said, when asked if a new strain of the coronavirus should be expected in the near future.

Lukashev warned that the novel coronavirus followed a development pattern that was very different from those of other viruses, which tend to get weaker.

"It has happened the other way round. The virus has become stronger than the original one. It has turned into the delta strain, which is far more contagious," Lukashev warned.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than 240.7 million people have been infected with the virus. About 4.9 million have died. In Russia, according to the anti-coronavirus task force, a total of 8,027,012 covid cases have occurred, with 7,017,055 recoveries and 224,310 deaths registered.