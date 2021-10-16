More Sputnik V vaccine doses delivered to Philippines

BANGKOK, October 16. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to the Philippines on Saturday, Russia’s embassy to the country said.

"The largest ever batch of Sputnik V delivered in the Philippines on October 16, 2021 (720,000 doses of both components, 360,000 each)," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

To date, the Philippines has received a total of 1.29 million doses of Sputnik V jab.

On January 30, 2020, the Philippines, home to over 109 million people, recorded the first COVID-19 case. To date, the COVID-19 case tally in the country has surpassed 2.71 million, while more than 2.58 million people have recovered and 40,500 patients have died. Over 23 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Philippines, which approved the use of several jabs, including Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.