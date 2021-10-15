Moscow coronavirus cases rise by 20-30% per week — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The increase of new coronavirus cases in Moscow has been 20-30% per week, which is why it’s so important to observe sanitary measures, get tested, and for everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated so far to get a jab, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Moscow is seeing a significant increase in new coronavirus cases at a rate of 20-30% per week. That is a very high rate of growth," the mayor said.

He stressed that apart from following hygiene measures, there are two ways to combat the coronavirus — timely mass testing to detect those who have been infected, ensuring self-isolation, and timely treatment and vaccination.

On Friday, the mayor examined the COVID-19 vaccination center which was recently reopened in GUM (State Department Store), as well as an express testing point. "Here, in GUM, there are two blocks — the first is open for inoculation, up to 5,000 [people] per day, since everyone can come here and get vaccinated as well as revaccinated with Sputnik Light. There is also an express testing point that is open as well, Sobyanin said.

As the mayor’s press service said, since October 11, 876 people have had express testing at GUM, with 33 of them testing positive for the virus.