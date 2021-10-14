Mexico hopes for early approval of Russian Sputnik V jab by WHO, says top diplomat

MEXICO, October 14. / TASS /. The Mexican authorities expect that the World Health Organization (WHO) will soon approve the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V jab, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told Radio Formula on Thursday.

"We believe that the decision on [the approval of] the Sputnik V and CanSino vaccines will not take long <...> since Sputnik V is currently used in 65 countries, while CanSino [is authorized] in at least 20 states," the top diplomat said. "Of course, the WHO has its own procedures, but such a delay in the decision on vaccine approval <…> cannot be justified. I would hope that we will get it soon." Earlier on Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced his plans to ask the WHO to authorize all COVID-19 vaccines used across the world.

By October 7, Mexico has received some 8.4 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V jab, while mass vaccination with this drug was launched in late February, 2021. According to WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao, the application for the Russian vaccine approval is likely to be considered in the near future.

Since the end of 2020, almost 48.9 mln Mexicans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 18 mln have received the first component of the jab. Mexico is home to about 127.5 mln people.