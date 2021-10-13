Navalny imprisoned for crimes, not political activity — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny has been imprisoned for criminal offences, including against foreign businessmen in Russia, and not for his political activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for the people you’ve mentioned, they have been put in penitentiary facilities not for their political activities, but for their criminal offences, including against foreign businessmen working in Russia. This has to have some consequences for people committing them eventually," Putin said, answering a question.

The head of state opined that one should not take advantage of the public trust to achieve economic benefits while taking cover behind political activities.