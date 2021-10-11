New Superman to come out as bisexual - DC Comics

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. John Kent, son of the original DC Comics’ Superman Klark Kent, who continues his father’s mission on protecting the humanity, will become a bisexual in the new issue, DC said on its website Monday.

"Earth’s new superman comes out as bisexual," the website says, adding that the new issue will become available on November 9.

This plot twist is connected to the National Coming Out Day, celebrated on October 11; this event, meant to support gay and lesbian people, has been established in the US in 1988.

The first Superman comic book was made in 1938. The character, known for his blue and red outfit and the cape, was portrayed in tens of movies, TV shows and video games.

John Kent is a new DC universe character, who picked up his father’s mantle in 2016. Since then, he has been dealing with the current US news agenda - climate change, migrants’ rights and even dealing with a school shooting.