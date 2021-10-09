968 die from Covid-19 in Russia in past 24 hours, new record high since onset of pandemic

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 968 people died from COVID-19 versus 936 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 215,392, the federal coronavirus combating anti-crisis center told journalists Saturday.

This grim figure is the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Saturday marks the fourth day in a row with over 900 Covid-related deaths registered.

The relative lethality remains at 2.78%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 48 deaths were registered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 35 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 34 - in the Krasnodar Region, 32 - in the Stavropol Region, 31 - in the Perm Region.

In the past 24 hours, 29,362 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Russia - the highest daily increase since December 24 and the second highest number since the onset of the pandemic. The total case count has increased to 7,746,718.

The relative case growth is 0.38%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 6,001 new cases were registered in Moscow, 1,689 - the Moscow Region, 668 - in the Samara Region, 643 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 627 - in Bashkiria. A total of 690,481 people remain in hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 21,049 Russian citizens recovered from Covid, bringing the total recovery count to 6,840,845. The relative share of released patients remains at 88.3% of all cases, the statistics indicate.

In particular, 2,211 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,395 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,133 - in Bashkiria, 472 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 458 - in Sverdlovsk Region, 407 - in the Samara Region.