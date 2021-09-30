Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 23,888 in the last 24 hours, having reached 7,511,026, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Thursday.

In absolute figures, over the past day, the COVID-19 incidence hit a new high since July 25. In relative terms, it stood at 0,32%.

In particular, over the past 24 hours, Moscow registered 3,998 COVID-19 cases, Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg reported 2,077 cases, the Moscow Region confirmed some 1,216 cases, the Samara Region recorded 607 cases of infection, the Voronezh Region — 566, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 563, the Sverdlovsk Region — 526.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients currently receiving treatment, climbed to 631,004, the crisis center noted.

Patients' deaths

In the past 24 hours, 867 people died from COVID in Russia versus 857 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 207,255, the federal coronavirus combating anti-crisis center told journalists Thursday.

This is the third day in row that sets a new record high number. The relative lethality remains at 2.76%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 62 deaths were registered in Moscow, 56 — in St. Petersburg, 43 — in Sverdlovsk Region, 31 — in Krasnodar and Saratov Regions each, and 30 — in Nizhny Novgorod and Stavropol Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 18,826 in the past 24 hours to 6,672,767.

The share of COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased to 88.8% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 2,237 people recovered from the infection in Moscow, 1,926 patients — in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 976 recoveries — in the Moscow Region, 512 — in Bashkortostan Region, 475 — in the Sverdlovsk Region.