Pets rescued three weeks after being trapped under rubble of blast-stricken building

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Rescuers saved five cats, a dog and a parrot who were trapped for three weeks in an apartment building rocked by a household gas explosion in the town of Noginsk outside Moscow, a human rights activist said on Monday.

"Several animals, a dog, four cats, a kitten and a parrot, were rescued yesterday and today," Maria Akhmedova, a member of the presidential council for civil society and human rights, wrote on her Facebook page.

The local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier confirmed the rescue of three cats.

On September 8, a gas explosion rocked a nine-story residential building in Noginsk which lies east of Moscow, causing a partial collapse of the building. Seven people died and 22 were injured as a result of the accident caused by a gas leak.

The owners of the rescued pets were denied access to their apartments due to the threat of the building’s potential collapse.