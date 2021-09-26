Russian Interior Ministry to strengthen control over migrants

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Interior intends to strengthen control over migrants in Russia by introducing modern information technologies, the Ministry’s press center told TASS.

The Ministry prepared earlier a draft law in the context of activities for implementing the State Migration Policy Concept 2019-2025 in 2020-2022, aimed at strengthening control over entry and stay of foreigners, establishing migration rules and migrants’ receipt of statuses corresponding to goals of their entry.

"One of the goals of draft law development is to increase the security support level, particularly on account of wider implementation of modern information technologies in procedures of state services provision and exercise of the state control," a press center’s spokesperson said.

The draft law passed public hearing and was sent to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development for preparation of an opinion, the spokesperson said. "December 2021 is the deadline for presentation of the draft law to the Russian government," the Ministry noted.

Foreigners more frequently violated the public order, staged mass brawls and used force against authorities, First Deputy Minister of Interior Alexander Gorovoi said earlier. Tough response measures are taken against violators in all cases.