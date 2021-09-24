Moscow recognizes two US Scientology organizations as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has recognized two American Scientology - World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International and "L. Ron Hubbard Library" - undesirable on Russian territory, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told TASS on Friday.

"According to the results of the study collected on September 24, 2021, the Prosecutor General's Office took a decision to recognize undesirable on the Russian territory following non-government organizations: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International (WISE Int.), and Church of Spiritual Technology (CST), also known as "L. Ron Hubbard Library", the press service said.

As the Prosecutor General's Office specified, the activities of these religious corporations threaten Russia’s security. The information of the decision taken was sent to the Ministry of Justice to include in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on Russian soil.