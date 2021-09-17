Russia studies possibility to use jabs against COVID-19 and influenza at once

MOSCOW, September 17. / TASS /. Russia has launched preclinical trials regarding the simultaneous use of vaccines against COVID-19 and influenza, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The safety and efficiency of the simultaneous administration of jabs against COVID-19 and influenza are being tested on animals. The next steps will depend on the results," the health minister noted.

As Murashko mentioned, while the trials are still in progress, the health ministry recommends waiting for a month between the vaccinations. "To those who have not yet received the COVID-19 jab, we advise, first of all, to get inoculated against this infection as it is currently the most dangerous one," the minister stated.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev stressed the need to take another look at these vaccines’ safety and efficiency, in particular, considering their simultaneous administration.