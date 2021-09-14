Russia appeals to Prague over detention of its national Franchetti — spokesperson

MOSCOW, September 14. / TASS /. Russia sent a request to the Czech Republic to establish the circumstances of Russian national Alexander Franchetti’s detention at Prague airport, Spokesperson for the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In order to establish all the circumstances of the detention of Franchetti, Russia has already sent requests to the Czech Republic," the spokesperson said.

Petrenko explained that the Russian Investigative Committee, together with the Foreign Ministry, was carefully studying the reasons and legal grounds for the detention of Russian national Alexander Franchetti at Prague airport. He was apprehended on an international warrant issued by Ukraine.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia guaranteed its citizens protection and patronage outside its borders in line with the country’s Constitution. "The detained Russian is provided with all the necessary assistance to ensure and observe his legal rights and freedoms," Petrenko noted.

She also mentioned that the Investigative Committee stressed the need to comply with generally recognized principles and norms of international law. "Violation of international legal mechanisms for political reasons is unacceptable," Petrenko stated.

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic stated that Franchetti had been detained at Prague’s international airport. Media reports said that the Russian’s detention could be linked to his active participation in the 2014 events around Crimea’s reunification with Russia.