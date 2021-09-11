Moscow changes while retaining its uniqueness, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow changes while retaining its uniqueness, Moscow residents got used to the most advanced technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a concert dedicated to Moscow City Day at the Zaryadye concert hall.

"The newest technologies, modern convenient digital services have already become customary for Moscow residents. The city is changing while retaining its uniqueness, the charm of side streets, ancient manors, mansions. Its unique historic, cultural, architectural heritage attracts both the Moscow residents and the guests of the capital," the head of state said.

He emphasized that the capital "demands the most careful respectful attitude, the joint work of city authorities, civic organizations, volunteers, active residents and concerned individuals." "I am sure this productive partnership will definitely develop," the president added.

Putin noted that Moscow City Day and the capital itself "unites millions of Russian citizens, everyone who loves Moscow, respects its history of many centuries which is inseparable from the establishment and development of our state."

The president noted that "large-scale infrastructure projects are being implemented here, high standards of development of ecological and comfortable public transportation are set, new subway stations and lines are being opened." He also noted the construction of a new railway terminal, improved parks and playgrounds, and the renovation program that allowed "tens of thousands of residents" to move into modern apartment buildings.

"The construction of the Vorobyevy Gory center - the largest technology valley - has been launched. It will open breakthrough opportunities for students, graduate students, the Moscow State University faculty, for everyone involved in science and innovations, in general will allow to make an important step in the scientific and technological development of the country," the president said.

Moscow shows good development

Moscow is not just a city, it is an agglomeration on the global scale and it demonstrates good indicators of development compared to other similar territories, Putin said.

"When we meet, we always discuss a set of issues related to the development and functioning of Moscow. Moscow is the capital, Moscow is a city yet at the same time, probably, one cannot call it a city anymore," the head of state noted.

Today, Moscow "is a huge agglomeration on the global scale," the president continued. "And we know how complex the processes of functioning are of such agglomerations. Lately, we have been saying frequently, and saying it with pride, that Moscow demonstrates very good indicators of development compared to other similar agglomerations," Putin said.

The president thinks that overcoming the consequences of the pandemic in economy, the development of infrastructure, construction, renovation are important goals yet "one of the most important directions is healthcare in general." "The pandemic forced us to repurpose some hospital beds and some medical facilities, both federal and Moscow ones. Then, I know, you swiftly reacted to the changed situation: returned those medical facilities to the framework of their regular routine operations," the head of state told the mayor. Putin asked for a report on the current occupancy of medical facilities.