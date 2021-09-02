Russia has no deficit of anti-coronavirus vaccines, 15 mln doses left, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia faces no deficit of vaccines against the coronavirus, with 15 mln doses left, Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Currently, there is definitely no deficit in the regions. The total remaining volume as of yesterday is around 15 mln doses at various stages, partly delivered, partly stored, partly being transited," he said.

Russia has put into circulation more than 70 mln full doses of various vaccines, mainly Sputnik V, Manturov said. In August 37.5 mln full doses of vaccines were produced.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format. The main topic of this year’s business program is 'New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World'. TASS is the general information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.