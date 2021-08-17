Russia reports 20,958 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 20,958 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,642,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.32%.

Moscow confirmed 2,006 new cases, the Moscow Region — 1,328, St. Petersburg — 1,156, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 526 and the Sverdlovsk Region — 522.

The number of patients who are undergoing treatment has reached 522,125, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,006 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,489 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,545,654.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.13%.

Fifty-six COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 26,707 (1.73% of all patients).

Meanwhile, another 2,467 patients recovered, with recoveries reaching 1,414,796. Currently, 104,151 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 805 to 172,110 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.59% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 33 fatalities were reported in the Krasnodar region in the past day, 28 in the Rostov region, 27 in the Sverdlovsk region, 26 in the Irkutsk region and 25 in Dagestan.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 18,407 in the past 24 hours, reaching 5,918,324.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.1% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,467 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,891 in the Moscow Region, 1,316 in St. Petersburg, 489 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 481 in Crimea and 480 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.