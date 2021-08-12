Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbs by over 21,900 — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 21,932 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total caseload hit 6,534,791, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.34%. Some 1,801 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,143 in the Moscow Region, 549 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 523 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 485 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 537,770 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 808 in the past 24 hours compared to 799 deaths reported a day earlier, reaching 168,049. The country recorded over 800 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic, based on data provided by the crisis center.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.57%.

St. Petersburg reported 48 COVID-19 deaths, the Krasnodar Region - 32, the Perm Region - 29, the Rostov Region - 28 and the Irkutsk Region - 27.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,195 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,828,972. According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 89.2% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg confirmed 2,289 daily recoveries, the Moscow Region - 1,808, the Perm Region - 503, the Krasnoyarsk Region - 500, while the Sverdlovsk and the Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 461 recoveries each.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 2,294 over the past 24 hours compared to 2,076 a day earlier. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,535,359 infections have been detected in the city.

The relative growth is at 0.15%.

Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded 56 fatalities, the lowest since June 5. In all, according to the crisis center, there have been 26,423 deaths (1.72% of those infected).

Having recovered, 3,329 patients have been discharged over the past 24 hours with the total of 1,401,836 recoveries. Currently 107,100 patients continue treatment in the capital.