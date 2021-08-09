Russia reports over 22,100 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total caseload hit 6,469,910, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.34%.

Some 1,895 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,487 in the Moscow Region, 539 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 522 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 478 in the Perm Region and Rostov Region.

Currently, 534,279 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 769 in the past 24 hours compared to 787 on the previous day, bringing the total to 165,650.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.56%.

In particular, 38 fatalities were recorded in the Perm Region in the past 24 hours, followed by the Irkutsk Region (33), the Krasnodar Region (32), the Moscow Region (27) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (25).

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,474 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,769,981. According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.2% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,421 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 505 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Sverdlovsk and the Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 419 recoveries each, while the Rostov Region confirmed 371 recoveries.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,150 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,761 infections recorded a day earlier. The relative growth rate stands at 0.14%.

Moscow’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 59 over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since June 9. The Russian capital reported 63 COVID-19 deaths a day earlier. According to the crisis center, 26,248 people in Moscow have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Recoveries grew by 2,618 reaching 1,392,213. Currently, 110,889 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.