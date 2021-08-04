Japan sets new record high for daily coronavirus infections

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. The number of new detected coronavirus infections across Japan has surpassed 13,000 over the past 24 hours which is an absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to Japan’s NHK TV channel, at least 14,207 new infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours countrywide.

The previous record high was registered at the end of July — then over 10,500 new infections were detected. The spread of the coronavirus in Japan has been accelerating for several weeks in a row despite existing restrictions.

On Wednesday, Tokyo also documented a new record high in terms of the coronavirus infections. Local authorities reported at least 4,166 new infections.

The Japanese government explains the worsening epidemiological situation by the spread of the Delta strain. Meanwhile, the authorities note the predominant number of young people among the infected, linking this with the active inoculation of the elderly. Additionally, the cabinet of ministers does not recognize the possible connection between the Tokyo Olympics and the increase in the number of the infected. On July 30, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told journalists that he didn’t view the Games as a source of the infection since, according to him, organizers undertook thorough measures to prevent the interaction of foreign arrivals with local residents.

Due to the worsened epidemic situation in Tokyo, an emergency situation regime was extended until August 31. This regime involves, among other things, a ban on selling alcohol at public eateries and limitations on the number of spectators at mass events. For this reason the Tokyo Olympic Games are being held without spectators from July 23 through August 8.