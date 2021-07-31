Around 100 Russian citizens in Bodrum to be accommodated in other hotels due to wildfires

ANKARA, July 31. /TASS/. Around 100 Russian citizens on vacation in Turkey’s Bodrum will be temporarily accommodated in other hotels due to wildfires in the region, a representative of the Russian consulate-general in Antalya told TASS on Saturday.

"On July 31, at around 3:00 pm (3:00 pm Moscow time) a serious blaze occurred in one of the eastern suburbs of Bodrum, in the Kumbahce area, where residential districts and several hotels are located. To avoid possible casualties the city’s authorities are preventively evacuating residents and tourists," the source said, adding that "among those leaving the district are Russian citizens as well, around 100 people who were on vacation here via travel agencies." "Their lives are out of danger. They will be temporarily accommodated in other hotels and provided with everything necessary," the consulate-general added.

A wildfire broke out Wednesday not far from the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s southern Antalya province due to extremely hot weather in the region, according to preliminary data. On Thursday, the fires erupted in a number of other provinces, including the resort provinces of Aydin and Mugla. According to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, the number of casualties as a result of blazes has reached six. As of now 88 out of 98 fire areas have been extinguished.